Duncan announces $30 million to promote safety and inclusiveness in sport

TORONTO — The federal government is investing $30 million over five years into initiatives to promote safety and inclusiveness in sport.

Kirsty Duncan, minister of science and sport, made the announcement in a release Tuesday.

The release said the money will be used to fund measures to combat abuse and discrimination in sport, support anti-doping efforts and "move from the management of concussions in sport to the prevention of concussions in sport."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Duncan has announced initiatives to change Canada's sport culture throughout the year, including the establishment of a secretariat to develop, implement and monitor a gender equity strategy, $3 million in funding to increase participation of women and girls in sport and $9.5 million per year to expand the use of sport for social development in Indigenous communities.

"This has been an important year for sport in Canada. We have worked with our partners to drive a systemic culture change by putting our athletes and children in sport at the centre of everything we do," Duncan said in the release. "Making sport safer and more inclusive is critical to creating a better sport experience for all Canadians."

The Canadian Press