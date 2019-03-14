Duncan announces $3 million in funding for initiatives supporting women in sport

OTTAWA — The Canadian government has announced $3 million in funding over four years to the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS) to support its efforts to increase participation of women and girls in sport.

Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced the funding Thursday in a release.

CAAWS said the funds will support initiatives targeting participation and leadership in the sport for girls and women.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The initiative will also help national sport organizations develop custom gender equity action plans.

"Girls and women deserve equal access to sport so they can follow their dreams and fulfil their potential," Duncan said in the release. "That's why we're committed to achieving gender equity in sport by 2035.

"Today's announcement is another step toward that, and we'll continue to work with our provincial and territorial governments, as well as sport organizations and athletes, to make Canadian sport more welcoming and accessible to girls and women."

The announcement comes days after Duncan unveiled a secretariat to develop, implement and monitor a gender equity strategy.

The Canadian Press