Dunbar High School principal files lawsuit against Fayette superintendent, others

The principal of Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, who has been on administrative leave for four months, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Fayette County Superintendent Demetrus Liggins, the board of education, high school director James McMillin and district spokesperson Lisa Deffendall.

Marlon Ball’s attorney, Dale Golden, told the Herald-Leader that during his administrative leave, Ball has never been told by the district what he was alleged to have done wrong and “they never asked him a single question.”

“We’ve decided that we are going to fight,” Golden said of the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Fayette Circuit Court.

When contacted Tuesday, Deffendall said the district can’t comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit claims Deffendall’s statements to the media following former Dunbar athletic director Jason Howell’s death created “a causal link to a tragic situation and unlawful conduct on the part of Mr. Ball,” Golden said.

“That made him a pariah in the public view,” Golden said.

Ball’s administrative leave was announced in a district statement mourning Howell.

The cause of Howell’s death was being investigated as a suicide, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Herald-Leader at the time.

“Our FCPS community is grieving Mr. Howell’s passing along with the staff, students, and families at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. When one of our schools is hurting, the impact is felt districtwide,” Deffendall said in a November statement about Ball being placed on administrative leave.

“We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff,” the statement continued. “Reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be fully investigated. Per our normal human resources procedures, Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave. As with any personnel matter, we are unable to comment further.”

The lawsuit also said after Ball was hired, McMillin began a campaign of harassment and discrimination against Ball based on his race. Ball made a complaint of the racial discrimination to Liggins, who said that a third-party must be present whenever McMillin and Ball were together as well as during any email and text communications, the lawsuit said.

“The suicide was used by the Defendants as an opportunity to further advance the campaign of harassment/discrimination against Mr. Ball,” the lawsuit alleged.

“Each of the Defendants individually and acting in concert, retaliated against Mr. Ball for his report/grievance/complaint of racial discrimination filed on September 6th with the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that operates within the Fayette County School Board,” the lawsuit said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.