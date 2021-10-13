DunAn Microstaq offers a Compressor safety solution using a Digital Pressure - Temperature sensor for residential and commercial HVAC-R Systems

Compressor Safety Using DPTS

Figure 1: An example of DPTS implementation for HVAC-R compressor protection with cloud notification

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DunAn Microstaq, Inc. (DMQ), a MEMS technology and cloud-based HVAC-R solutions company, offers a compressor safety solution using Digital Pressure Temperature Sensor for residential and commercial HVAC-R Systems shown in Figure 1.



The Digital Pressure Temperature Sensor (DPTS) can measure one pressure input and two temperature inputs. The DPTS is compatible for all ASHRAE safety group A1, A2 and A2L refrigerants.

Frequently, compressor failure in HVAC and refrigeration systems occurs due to liquid refrigerant floodback when 1. evaporator coils are blocked 2. poorly defined expansion valve superheat setting, or 3. excessive refrigerant charge levels. Floodback is defined as liquid refrigerant returning to the compressor while the HVAC-R system is operating. The best way to protect a compressor from liquid refrigerant floodback is by monitoring the compressor suction superheat parameter in real-time, this is where DPTS product comes in.

DMQ’s DPTS product offers the most efficient compressor protection solution with autonomous, real-time, superheat measurement and set-points for floodback superheat cut off. The DPTS can be installed as a standalone intelligent digital sensor-switch without the need for complicated logic implementation. The DPTS database comes preloaded with 50 types of refrigerants and can be easily installed at the compressor suction line with a ¼” access fitting. When floodback superheat is detected, DPTS sends an OFF signal to the compressor contactor via relay.

The DPTS utilizes MODBUS RTU communication protocol. It can be integrated to DMQ’s intelligent HVAC-R cloud solution. The cloud solution tracks the performance of the HVAC-R system in the field and can be easily monitored via mobile platform. The system will transmit notification when abnormal performance or trends are observed, and can be utilized for targeted preventive maintenance that can lead to better overall system performance and cost savings.

About DunAn Microstaq

DunAn Microstaq, Inc. (DMQ) is a MEMS technology company dedicated to advancing flow control solutions primarily for the HVAC, refrigeration and automotive industries. Their pioneering work in microelectromechanical systems technology, understanding of customers’ needs and experiences translate into benefits that go far beyond flow control. DMQ solutions accelerate product development cycles, cut across design challenges, create warehousing efficiencies and reduce deployment time. With a core technology so versatile, DMQ can package its devices along with the sensing and controls software for custom applications to fit a multitude of markets. For more information about DMQ products, email info@dmq-us.com or visit www.dmq-us.com

