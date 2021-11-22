Dump truck smashes into New Jersey house, collapsing floor beneath homeowner’s feet

A dump truck slammed into a New Jersey home, causing it to partially collapse while the 80-year-old homeowner sat in his living room.

According to police in Egg Harbor City, the 69-year-old driver was traveling along the White Horse Pike when the truck first collided with a car, then jumped a curb, crossed a field, smashed through a thicket of trees and crashed into the house around 7:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.

Surveillance video shared by new outlets shows the entire structure shift upon collision and list forward onto its ruined porch, as a power line sparks overhead. The truck doesn’t appear to slow down before the crash.

Dump truck slams into Egg Harbor City home like a speeding missile. 80-year-old homeowner drops from living room into basement, has only minor injuries. Driver taken to hospital. Also minor injuries. Investigation is ongoing. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/laD6SxiSXo — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 22, 2021

The homeowner, meanwhile, was sitting in the first floor living room, police said.

“Family members explained to us [that] the 80-year-old gentleman was sitting in his living room, where he sat every morning,” Egg Harbor City Police Chief Marcella Aylwin told station KYW. “The truck collided with the house causing the floor to collapse under him, and the gentleman who was on the first floor then wound up in the basement because of the floor collapse.”

Despite the severity of the damage, both the driver and homeowner were taken to a hospital with only minor injuries, police said, and the homeowner was cleared to leave within hours.

The incident is being investigated, police said.

