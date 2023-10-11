What a dump! Man charged in connection with 10,000 pounds of trash dumped in Florida Keys

More than 10,000 pounds of trash was cleaned up in the Florida keys after being illegally dumped.

A Florida man has been charged in connection with more than five tons of trash illegally dumped on the side of the road in the Florida Keys.

Police began investigating the giant pile of waste in Big Pine, Florida, earlier this month and found information leading to the defendant, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

Police confronted Benjamin Scott Holroyd, 65, on Friday, Oct. 6, according to the arrest report obtained by USA TODAY. He admitted that the large pile of debris was his, according to the report.

Holroyd was arrested and charged with the felony of illegal dumping, the sheriff's office said. He was released on Saturday, Oc.t 7, without paying bail, records show. Information on his legal counsel was not immediately available.

Monroe County Solid Waste removed the 10,380 pounds of garbage from the scene.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida man charged with illegal dumping of 10,000 pounds of garbage