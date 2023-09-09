‘Dumb Money’ Scribes/EPs At TIFF Premiere Express Solidarity With WGA & Fight For Transparency

Sony’s Dumb Money fired off their TIFF world premiere tonight, and while the mega ensemble cast of Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley and more couldn’t be there due to actors strike, the pic’s director Craig Gillespie, producers Teddy Schwartzman and Aaron Ryder and scribes/EPs Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Shuker Blum were.

Angelo and Shuker Blum specified that despite the WGA strike they were present onstage tonight at Roy Thompson Hall in their capacity as EPs.

The movie which is about the common folk meme investors who profited off of the Gamestop stock surge much to the ding of the bigwig investors, based on Ben Mezrich’s novel, The Antisocial Network, had Shuker Blum beam in a post Q&A, “We’re just watched a film about the system being rigged. It’s rigged on Wall Street, it’s rigged in Hollywood. So, we’re proud to be a part of a union that’s fighting for transparency.”

“We just watched a film about the system being rigged. It’s rigged on Wall Street and it’s rigged in Hollywood. So we’re proud to be part of a union that’s fighting for transparency” – ‘Dumb Money’ writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo on the #WritersStrike at #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/xOnRwVyfVN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2023

“It was a fast-paced situation and it kept evolving as they kept writing. Even the SEC hearings, congressional hearings were happening as they were writing, and we need to get that in the movie, it was such a pivotal part of what was going on; and we meet with Paul Dano and talk about scenes with him.”

“They could turn it around so quickly, so it was fluid movement of things,” added Gillespie.

‘Dumb Money’ writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo on getting Craig Gillespie on board to direct: “We needed someone as sprawling and insane as this. And that is Craig Gillespie” #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/WubUXyLrny — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2023

As we reported, Sony just tweaked their platform release for Dumb Money which is going in LA and NYC on Sept. 15, then a moderate expansion on Sept. 22 and wide break on Sept. 29 (versus Oct. 6). It will keep the comedy out of the way of Universal/Blumhouse/Morgan Creek’s tentpole, The Exorcist: The Believer on Oct. 6 and the Taylor Swift concert movie on Oct. 13.

The scribes expressed that they connected with Dano’s Keith Gil character, who lives a private life, and who is “the heart and soul of the movie.”

‘Dumb Money’ writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo on if they connected with Keith Gill #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/YqqCETQfUF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2023

