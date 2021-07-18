DUM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s BYJU’s Jharkhand T20, July 17, 1:00 PM IST

DUM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Dumka Daredevils and Dhanbad Dynamos BYJU’s Jharkhand T20: The second match of the tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 17. Dumka Daredevils will face Dhanbad Dynamos at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. The outing will start at 1 PM. In the last season, Dumka’s side had played 12 matches, out of which they won six while Dhanbad’s team registered their win in 7 matches from 11.

Ahead of the match between Dumka Daredevils and Dhanbad Dynamos here is everything you need to know:

DUM vs DHA Telecast

The Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos match will not be broadcasted India.

DUM vs DHA Live Streaming

Those willing to watch the match in India can live stream it through the Fancode app or website.

DUM vs DHA Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 17 at JSCA International Stadium Complex. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

DUM vs DHA captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Abhishek Yadav

Vice-Captain: Sahil Raj

Suggested Playing XI for DUM vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket Keeper – Nazim Siddiqui

Batsmen – Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Yuvraj Kumar

All-rounders – Mohit Kumar, Sahil Raj, Abhishek Yadav

Bowlers – Vivek Anand, Sonu Kr-Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav

DUM vs DHA Probable XIs

Dumka Daredevils: Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Saurabh Shekhar, Ronit Singh, Shivam Rai, Mohit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh, Nishikant Kumar, Ajay-Sonu-T, Akshat Jain

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit, Abhishek Yadav, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikas Kumar

