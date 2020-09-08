Dulux announces its Colour of the Year 2021 and it's nature inspired

From Country Living

Dulux has named 'Brave Ground' as its Colour of the Year 2021 — a warm and grounding neutral shade.

Promoting stability, growth and potential, Brave Ground has been inspired by the simplicity of nature and earthy tones. With all the challenges this year has presented, many of us have found comfort in the solidity of nature.

"We continue to live through uncertain times," Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux UK, says. "In 2021, the warm and grounding tones of Brave Ground will allow us to find certainty in the strength from the very ground beneath our feet, emboldening us to go forward and begin to live again and giving us the flex to adapt to the ever changing circumstances we face."

Marianne also explains the importance of our homes during the pandemic, explaining: "The colours on our walls are the backdrop to how we live our life. For many of us, lockdown has served to emphasise how important our home environment has become, it has been the place where we work, learn, relax. It can lift us up, nurture us, comfort us."

Heleen van Gent, Head of AkzoNobel's Global Aesthetic Centre, adds: "It's been challenging this year to transform the key global trends into inspiring colour palettes. We've seen unprecedented global change, with all of us facing experiences that feel out of kilter with the modern world.

"At the same time, we've rediscovered more positive things: solidarity in communities, strangers' generosity, and the realisation that together we can do extraordinary things. We’re finding the courage to pick ourselves up and move forward. Our homes provide a sanctuary: a place to restore, repair and recalibrate ourselves on the road to recovery."

View photos Photo credit: Dulux More

As well as the Colour of the Year, the experts at Dulux have also identified four complementary colour palettes to make it easy to bring the colour into different spaces at home. These include Earth, Trust, Timeless and Expressive.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like