Dull and dated cloakroom gets impressive revamp

Photo credit: Laura Jones/@ livingwith_laura_j

The downstairs toilet is the smallest room in the house, often found tucked away under the stairs. It might be a tricky space to decorate (there's a lot to squeeze in), but one homeowner has completely revamped hers using self-taught DIY skills — and the end result is impressive.



Laura Jones, who runs the home Instagram account, @livingwith_laura_j, wanted to give her dull carpeted cloakroom a new lease of life and create a room filled with "Scandi vibes and neutrals".

Once the old sink, toilet and flooring had been removed, Laura began to work on her project, scouring Instagram for inspiration. While she enlisted the help of tradesmen to take on those harder plumbing jobs, Laura impressively did the rest herself.

"I filled a gap in the skirting board rather than removing the whole thing. I found even if it's not perfect once painted, you can generally cover and disguise it," she tells Jacobs & Dalton. "With DIY, unless it's structural (in which case definitely get an expert), it's not too hard to make mistakes look better as you go along. Don't stress about having a go!"

The original tired-looking carpet was replaced with vinyl tiles to keep costs down, while leftover brick slips were chosen as a backsplash behind the sink. To complete the look, Laura added a matt black toilet roll holder, flush ceiling light, round mirror, a Scandi-style shelf and an on-trend gallery wall.

"Having looked at a lot of inspiration on Instagram and Pinterest, I actually found that adding decor and details to the small space makes it look bigger, not smaller," she says. "It was just about finding the right amount to add. Adding features gives a sense of size and depth. If it looks bare, it almost looks smaller."



Size isn't everything when it comes cloakrooms, as this redesign wonderfully proves. Looking for some downstairs toilet inspiration? Take a look at the before and after pictures below...

Story continues

BEFORE

Photo credit: Laura Jones/@ livingwith_laura_j

Photo credit: Laura Jones/@ livingwith_laura_j

DURING

Photo credit: Laura Jones/@ livingwith_laura_j

AFTER

Photo credit: Laura Jones/@ livingwith_laura_j

Photo credit: Laura Jones/@ livingwith_laura_j

Photo credit: Laura Jones/@ livingwith_laura_j

Photo credit: Laura Jones/@ livingwith_laura_j

You Might Also Like