Dulin hits 8 3s, scores 23 points; Navy beats American 70-64

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- Bryce Dulin hit a career-high seven 3-pointers on eight attempts and finished with 23 points to help Navy beat American 70-64 on Friday night.

Evan Weick scored 13 points and Hasan Abdullah added 11 points, six assists and two steals for Navy (11-5, 2-1 Patriot League).

Dulin hit a 3-pointer, Tom Lacey converted a 3-point play and Abdullah hit a jumper during an 8-0 spurt that gave the Midshipmen an 11-point lead with two minutes to go. Stacy Beckton Jr. hit two 3s and Larry Motuzis added a third as American (3-11, 0-3) scored nine of the next 10 points to make it 67-64 with 24 seconds left, but Lacey answered with two free throws and Dulin made another to seal it as the Eagles missed their final two field-goal attempts.

Sa'eed Nelson had 18 points and eight assists and freshman Sam Iorio scored 14 with a career-high 13 rebounds - his second consecutive double-double - for American. The Eagles have lost five in a row and eight of their last nine.