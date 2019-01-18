Dukurs, Flock win World Cup skeleton races and Euro titles

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Martins Dukurs of Latvia was the men's winner and Janine Flock of Austria was the women's winner in World Cup skeleton racing on Friday.

It was the first win of the season for both. The race also doubled as the European championship, with Dukurs winning that crown for the 10th consecutive time and Flock prevailing for her third crown.

Flock's win was also the first of her career in her home country.

Yun Sungbin of South Korea took second and Axel Jungk of Germany was third in the men's race. Elena Nikitina of Russia took the women's silver, followed by Jacqueline Loelling of Germany.

Elisabeth Maier of Calgary was sixth in the women's race, Mirela Rahneva of Ottawa was 13th and Jane Channell of North Vancouver was 15th.

Kevin Boyer of Sherwood Park, Alta., was 18th in the men's race and David Greszczyszyn of Brampton, Ont., was 21st.

The Associated Press