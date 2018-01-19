Dukes scores 23 as Niagara rallies to beat Quinnipiac 81-73

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) -- Kahlil Dukes scored 23 points including a 3-pointer for the lead after a long rally as Niagara came back from 10 points down to defeat Quinnipiac 81-73 Thursday night and win a fifth straight game.

Quinnipiac held a 37-35 halftime lead and boosted it to 51-41 five minutes into the second half. A Greg King basket kicked off the comeback as Niagara (12-8, 5-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) scored the next 14 points - Dukes scoring from 3 to put the Purple Eagles into the lead for good, 53-51 with 11:09 to go.

By the time Quinnipiac (6-13, 3-4) called a timeout with just under seven minutes remaining, Niagara was up 10, 66-56.

James Towns and Marvin Prochet each hit 3-pointers down the stretch. Towns finished with 14 points, while Dominic Robb scored 11

Cameron Young paced the Bobcats with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Chaise Daniels added 16 points and eight boards

Niagara's five-game win streak is its longest in five seasons. Quinnipiac has lost four of its last five.