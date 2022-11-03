Duke's heir plans Britain's biggest solar farm at Blenheim Estate

Blenheim Palace - Richard Haughton

The son of a wayward Duke is backing a plan for the country’s biggest solar farm on his estate in Oxfordshire as the family looks to a green future.

Solar farms across more than 2,400 acres of the Blenheim Estate in Woodstock, west Oxfordshire, will provide enough energy to power 330,000 homes.

The estate, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, is seeking permission to plug in enough solar panels on existing farmland to power every home in Oxfordshire.

The plan is being backed by the family of the Duke of Marlborough and in particular by his eldest son George who stands to inherit the estate.

“The Duke’s family and trustees have all been party to this being an important thing and encouraging us to progress,” Dominic Hare, Blenheim Estate’s chief executive, said. “In some ways it’s more about the next generation, George, who should be the next Duke. He and his wife, Camilla, are more passionate about making sure we do this kind of thing than anyone else.”

George, 30, is the eldest son of the Duke, known as Jamie Blandford, whose father once went to court in an attempt to disinherit the “black sheep” of the family, a former drug addict and convicted burglar.

The solar farm is expected to take over around 10 per cent of the entire Blenheim estate, which was a gift from Queen Anne to John Churchill, the first Duke of Marlborough, in 1704.

But the plan, which opens to public consultation on Thursday, is likely to prove controversial among local residents concerned about the impact on the landscape.

Helen Marshall, director of the Campaign to Protect Rural England Oxfordshire, said that it would wait to see the details in the plans but raised concerns over the scale of the proposed solar farm.

“We are very concerned about the large number of solar farms coming forward in Oxfordshire that are eating into our food-producing agricultural land and, in some cases, having a pretty devastating effect on on the landscape,” she said. “We would be concerned that anything of that size would have a very dramatic impact on the landscape.”

The plans will also involve the removal of existing tenant farmers who have been on the land for decades. Mr Hare said the farmers had been “accepting” of the plans.

“None of them want to stand in our way, even if they are sad not to be farming on that particular land anymore,” he said.

The land will be leased to a solar developer, with the estate expected to receive between £600-£1,000 an acre annually. The developer, Photovolt Development Partners, will sell the electricity into the National Grid.

The venture is the latest green endeavour by Blenheim Estate, which this year announced ambitious plans for 180 eco-homes that have met with vocal opposition from local residents.