'Dukes Of Hazzards' Star Suggests Biden Be Executed In Now-Deleted Tweet

Actor John Schneider was unmasked as the “Donut” on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday night, but he may want to put the costume back on ― to avoid the Secret Service.

That’s because about an hour after his unmasking episode aired, the former “Dukes Of Hazzard” star posted a tweet where he suggested Joe Biden be publicly executed.

Schneider’s now-deleted post was in response to a tweet from Biden where he said that while “Trump poses many threats to our country,” the greatest one he poses “is to our democracy,” and added, “If we lose that, we lose everything.”

So Schneider decided to give the president a piece of his mind.

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.”

Although Schneider later deleted the tweet, screenshots are indeed, forever.

Actor John Schneider called for Joe Biden's execution in a now-deleted tweet.

HuffPost reached out to Schneider’s camp and the U.S. Secret Service for comment on the tweet, but no one immediately responded.

And though the Secret Service has not commented, threats to a president are considered a violation of federal law and can result in a fine, up to five years in prison or both.

However, people on X, formerly known as Twitter, had a lot to say about the post, and some compared his comments to the time in 2017 when Kathy Griffin posed for a photo with a fake bloody Donald Trump head.

John Schneider is threatening President Biden…where’s the Secret Service…they need to pay him a visit…@SecretServicehttps://t.co/z9vKAeCHr0 — Ruben Michaels🎸🎶🎼🎙 (@MicaelsRuben) December 21, 2023

Wait. Is this Bo Duke threatening the president? @FBIWFO@SecretService



If @kathygriffin got a knock the door for *satire*, then surely this *actual* threat will be investigated. pic.twitter.com/yMZJBj9dMc — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) December 21, 2023

Just some good ol boys

Telling Presidents they should be hung pic.twitter.com/Oo1e42iyj6 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 21, 2023

@John_Schneider

crawled out of obscurity to voice his threat to the Biden’s. He will be remembered for 2 minutes before he is thrown back into the forgotten fish pond of ancient tv has beens. — KateSponsler (@kate_sponsler) December 21, 2023

John Schneider took off more than one mask tonight.



Fox gave this guy a platform tonight. I’m truly sorry for the loss of his wife, but that doesn’t excuse calling for the public execution of POTUS. pic.twitter.com/hMdDNGcLQi — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) December 21, 2023

Most young folks have no idea who John Schneider is, so allow me to school y’all. There was this show when I was a kid (early 80’s) called Dukes of Hazard.



It was filled with racist references, although I did not connect the dots at the time. So I am not one bit surprised that… pic.twitter.com/lXrSQWlJcJ — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 21, 2023

Schneider has called out Biden before ― just not for his public execution.

Last year, he appeared on Newsmax where he griped about the president referring to the “son of God,” rather than “Jesus Christ.”

