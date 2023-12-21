Advertisement

'Dukes Of Hazzards' Star Suggests Biden Be Executed In Now-Deleted Tweet

David Moye
·3 min read
Actor John Schneider was unmasked as the “Donut” on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday night, but he may want to put the costume back on ― to avoid the Secret Service.

That’s because about an hour after his unmasking episode aired, the former “Dukes Of Hazzard” star posted a tweet where he suggested Joe Biden be publicly executed.

Schneider’s now-deleted post was in response to a tweet from Biden where he said that while “Trump poses many threats to our country,” the greatest one he poses “is to our democracy,” and added, “If we lose that, we lose everything.”

So Schneider decided to give the president a piece of his mind.

 “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.”

Although Schneider later deleted the tweet, screenshots are indeed, forever.

Actor John Schneider called for Joe Biden's execution in a now-deleted tweet.
HuffPost reached out to Schneider’s camp and the U.S. Secret Service for comment on the tweet, but no one immediately responded.

And though the Secret Service has not commented, threats to a president are considered a violation of federal law and can result in a fine, up to five years in prison or both.

However, people on X, formerly known as Twitter, had a lot to say about the post, and some compared his comments to the time in 2017 when Kathy Griffin posed for a photo with a fake bloody Donald Trump head.

Schneider has called out Biden before ― just not for his public execution.

Last year, he appeared on Newsmax where he griped about the president referring to the “son of God,” rather than “Jesus Christ.”

