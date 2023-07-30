The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider makes public appearance after wife's death, releasing album about her

The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider recently made his first Hollywood appearance since losing his wife, Alicia Allain, in February — and he used it to honor her memory.

While attending the Drinks With DeeDee Sorvino cabaret show in Los Angeles, Schneider spoke to the Daily Mail about his plan to release a new album dedicated to his late spouse. Allain, who died after a four-year battle with cancer, was his marital partner and creative partner — the couple composed music and produced movies together. Now, as a tribute to their love, the actor has vowed to continue their work.

"My bride Alicia and I did our own movies and our own music, so we didn't work for anybody," Schneider said. "So that was very, very helpful. Now that my much, much, much better half is not here but waiting for me, I am trying to honor her professionalism and trying to honor her skill."

John SchneiderHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: John Schneider attends the opening of the Hollywood Museum's new exhibit honoring Abbott and Costello at The Hollywood Museum on July 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

'The Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider

Schneider said that his new album, We're Still Us, is "all about her." While he feels "very proud" of how the music turned out, he added that it was a particularly difficult project.

"I do believe it's helpful, but honestly, I don't see a time where this doesn't hurt like hell," he said of the record. "It hurt so bad to write. It hurt so bad to sing. But the final product is going to be healing for those who are going through this… statistically speaking, two people get married, one of them is going to die first."

Schneider also noted his commitment to helping others who have lost their significant others, expressing his hope that his healing journey will encourage them to see the importance of their relationships. "There's a huge demographic of people who've lost a spouse out there, and people are afraid to talk about it," he said. "So we really have no support system. Now, did I ever dream in my wildest imagination that I would be a well-educated support system for people who lost the loves of their lives? No, but that's where I am."

Story continues

With tears in his eyes, he added, "So that's what I'll do."

John Schneider and Alicia Allain

Jason Wise/Getty Images John Schneider with this late wife, Alicia Allain

Schneider, who wed Allain in 2019, said their partnership will continue even now: "She and I are going to do remarkable, great things because of this. Not in spite of it, but because of this."

He added that he expects to one day be reunited with her in heaven. "I did not lose her. I know where she is, and one of these days — if I do not screw it up — I will meet her there. It is up to me now."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: