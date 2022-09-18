Duke of York pays tribute to Queen for her love, compassion, care and confidence

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, saying: “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever.”

Andrew hailed the late monarch for her “knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment”, adding: “I will miss your insights, advice and humour”.

He described the Queen as “Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one” and said it had been an “honour and privilege” to serve her.

Andrew accompanied his words with a black and white photo taken by society photographer Cecil Beaton of his mother holding him as a newborn in March 1960.

Andrew, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, said “As our book of experiences closes, another opens”, adding and that he would “tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”

The Queen’s disgraced second son went on to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

The Duke of York walks behind the coffin of the Queen to Westminster Hall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims.

In January, ahead of his legal settlement, the Queen stripped him of all of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and he gave up his HRH style.

The duke said: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.

“Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you.

“Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever.

“I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.

“I will miss your insights, advice and humour.

“As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”

He finished with the words God Save The King – in honour of his brother Charles.