Duke of York booed as he is driven down The Mall for Coronation

(REUTERS)

The Duke of York was booed as he was driven to the Coronation ceremony of his brother, King Charles III.

Andrew was driven down The Mall in a state car towards Westminster Abbey, but as his car drove past members of the crowd in the grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace the crowd began to boo the royal.

Buckingham Palace had earlier said Andrew and his nephew the Duke of Sussex would not have any formal role at the event as they are no longer working royals.

Although he will be seated away from the core royals, Andrew joined his daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice along with their husbands as they entered Westminster Abbey.

Harry was also seen walking in with Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the service while Mike and Zara Tindall also joined the group.

Other celebrities attending the service include Dame Emma Thompson, and musicians Lionel Richie and Nick Cave.

Andrew stepped away from public life after a controversial Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims but paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in the US civil case.