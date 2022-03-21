  • Oops!
Duke win finally was about the players after season of Coach K curtain calls | Opinion

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Two weeks ago, as Duke wheezed, wobbled and ultimately collapsed down the stretch of Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, it looked like the emotional weight of carrying him to the finish line of his 42-year career was too great a responsibility.

It was easy to feel for these young Blue Devils, so clearly burdened by a situation that was completely out of their control and an unprecedented circus that only served the ego of a 75-year-old man.

But perhaps that ugly night against North Carolina was what Duke had to go through to arrive Sunday at the moment that, short of winning a national championship, will ultimately define Krzyzewski’s last season.

Before all the titles and the millions of dollars and the Olympic gold medals, why does a young Army officer in the 1970s want to coach basketball in the first place? When you boil it down to the essence, the idea of seeing young men commit and improve and ultimately rise to meet their greatest challenge is what the profession is supposed to be about.

Krzyzewski may not have been able to articulate it at the time, but as he reaches the final few days of his coaching career, it’s obvious what that simple concept means to him.

There’s no faking the emotion Krzyzewski felt, and the thrill his players delivered Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina, when they surged to an 85-76 victory over Michigan State at the very moment it seemed that their season was coming to an end.

"When we lost the lead,” Krzyzewski said in his postgame interview on CBS, "I’m an Army guy, but It looked like our ship was sinking.”

Instead, it’s pointed to San Francisco for the Sweet 16.

It would be impossible and inappropriate to suggest that the 1,200th victory of Krzyzewski’s coaching career is among the best or most meaningful. There have been many more important wins against better opponents in higher-stakes situations.

But within the context of this season and the pressure these young men must certainly feel to send him out in a memorable way, it’s hard to imagine Coach K has ever been much happier about a win.

Having coughed up a lead they’d held virtually the entire game, seemingly rattled again down the stretch and playing an opponent that couldn’t have been more impressive for 35 minutes, Duke grew up very quickly to extend Krzyzewski’s career at least another week.

“They knocked us back,” Krzyzewski said. “So proud of my guys. For a young group, they showed incredible guts. It wasn’t any coaching. They had guts. I’m so proud of them.”

So much of this Duke season has been an egregious spectacle in which Krzyzewski’s accomplishments and his image have been shoved down the throat of college basketball fans to the point of nausea. You can't even watch a commercial break in this NCAA Tournament without seeing him hawking cell phones.

This pomp and circumstance was inevitable when Krzyzewski announced last summer that this would be his last season, opting for a goodbye tour rather than the clean walk-away that North Carolina coach Roy Williams preferred. When you win five national championships, you deserve whatever goodbye you want.

But it would be dishonest not to acknowledge that the players have gotten short-changed in all this. Especially toward the end of the season, they've had to deal with something far beyond the late-game pressure every player feels in March. Can you imagine how badly they don’t want to be the team that lost Coach K’s last game?

Duke's stumble against North Carolina, and then again in the ACC tournament final against Virginia Tech, suggested that it was all too much. And when Michigan State got hot from the 3-point line and took a 70-65 lead, it looked like more of the same.

But as Krzyzewski said, what happened after that wasn’t about him.

It was about Paolo Banchero’s dexterity and massive body elevating him above the game. It was about Trevor Keels’ willingness to shoot in big moments, even though he didn’t get a lot of attempts through the course of the game. It was about Jeremy Roach being absolutely fearless attacking the rim, then knocking down the biggest shot of the game with 1:18 left from the top of the key to give Duke a 78-74 lead.

Nobody would have seen that coming-of-age from Duke a week ago. But it happened just in time to carry Krzyzewski to one more Sweet 16.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Dan Wolken on @DanWolken

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duke grows up just in time for Coach K to make Sweet 16 in last season

