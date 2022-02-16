Duke Wake Forest basketball: Jon Scheyer takes over after half. Coach K unavailable

Duke started the second half of its ACC basketball game against Wake Forest Tuesday night without Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski on the bench.

The 75-year-old Krzyzewski coached the entire first half and walked off the court with the Blue Devils leading 42-33.

Duke has not given an update on the situation. But Jon Scheyer, Duke’s associate head coach who will take over as head coach when Krzyzewski retires after this season, is coaching the team during the second half.

Krzyzewski’s wife, Mickie, left her usual seat where she watched the game during the first half and has not returned for the second half.