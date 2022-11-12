Duke vs Virginia Tech live updates: Hokies lead Blue Devils 7-3 in the first quarter

Already bowl eligible with three games to play, Duke seeks to boost its bowl destination with a win over struggling Virginia Tech.

The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 ACC) have already won more games this regular season than they have in any season since 2018. Duke won just five games combined over the last two seasons.

Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5) is on a six-game losing streak and is already assured of not playing in a bowl game.

The N&O’s Steve Wiseman is on site at Wallace Wade Stadium and will be posting live updates here throughout the game.

Duke on the scoreboard

Riley Leonard completed passes covering 18 and 31 yards to wide receiver Jalon Calhoun, moving Duke to the Virginia Tech 13. A pair of running plays for zero yards, both on handoffs to Jordan Waters, stalled the drive and Todd Pelino booted a 26-yard field goal leaving Virginia Tech up, 7-3, with 2:04 left in the first quarter.

Hokies jump ahead

Duke’s suspect pass defense was burned on Virginia Tech’s second play from scrimmage. Hokies quarterback Grant Wells fired a deep pass to Da’Wain Lofton, who was guarded in single coverage by Duke freshman cornerback Chander Rivers. Though Rivers was with him, Lofton hauled in the pass for a 53-yard touchdown play that put Virginia Tech up 7-0.

