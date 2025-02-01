Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils will host the UNC Tar Heels on Saturday night, here's where to watch. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Freshman Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils have been having quite the season: currently undefeated in the ACC, and with only two losses all season, they're the team to beat in the NCAA. The Blue Devils will host their neighbors the UNC Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor this Saturday for the latest game in their longtime rivalry, a matchup that has been thrilling fans for over 105 years. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's Duke vs. UNC game, plus how to watch every NCAAB game this season.

How to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. UNC Tar Heels game:

Date: Saturday Feb. 1

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV and more

Where to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. UNC Tar Heels game on TV tonight:

You can watch coverage of the Duke vs. UNC game starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Where to watch the Duke vs. UNC game without cable:

The Duke vs. UNC game on ESPN is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV, and Sling.

Watch NCAA games on ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, ACC Network, NBC, and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, ACC Network, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for sports fans but it's one of the most comprehensive ways to catch tons of NCAA games this season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

2025 NCAAB Weekly Schedule:

ESPN has a full rundown of the schedule for this week's college basketball games with channels for both the women and men.

How to watch college basketball games in 2025:

NCAA basketball games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out for the 2024-25 NCAA basketball season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....