Yahoo Sports Staff
Duke vs. UNC: College basketball scores, live results
We're now only a month away from March. But before we get to the madness, we have a Saturday full of action to keep everybody busy.
Twenty-one of the AP Top 25 teams play Saturday in a loaded slate. Arkansas' John Calipari returns to Kentucky as the visiting coach in an intriguing showdown, and in perhaps the marquee game of the day, Cooper Flagg gets his first taste of the Tobacco Road rivalry when No. 2 Duke hosts North Carolina in Durham.
Follow all the action below (scroll for live updates).
Saturday's biggest college basketball games
No. 22 Texas Tech at No. 6 Houston, 6 ET | ESPN2
UNC at No. 2 Duke, 6:30 ET | ESPN
No. 25 UConn at No. 9 Marquette, 8 ET | Fox
Arkansas at No. 12 Kentucky, 9 ET | ESPN
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Duke 47, UNC 25
Cooper Flagg makes a tough jumper to beat the halftime buzzer, a fitting ending to a dominant first half for the Blue Devils.
Flagg leads all scorers with 13 so far.
STAT SHEET HATE TO SEE COOPER FLAGG COMING 😈
13 points
5 assists
4 rebounds
2 blocks
2 steals
No. 2 Duke leads UNC, 47-25, at half. pic.twitter.com/l1FAWFTB51
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 2, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Duke continues pulling away
The gap keeps growing as Cooper Flagg (11 points) and Tyrese Proctor (10) are leading the way for the Blue Devils.
UNC is shooting 29% from the field so far.
Duke 40, UNC 18
- Yahoo Sports Staff
First flagrant of the game called on UNC
We've got our first flagrant foul of the evening in this rivalry clash.
It's a flagrant 1 on North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau.
Flagrant 1 called on Elliot Cadeau 👀 pic.twitter.com/eMQJViTCeg
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 2, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Duke suffocating UNC
The rout continues at Cameron Indoor. North Carolina can't get much of anything going.
Duke leads 34-13 late in the first half.
absolutely not pic.twitter.com/drYu2zgBBF
— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 2, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Texas Tech 41, Houston 37
No. 22 Red Raiders are leading No. 6 Houston on the road despite losing their leading scorer JT Toppin very early in the game to a flagrant 2 foul called on this play:
JT Toppin just got EJECTED… for that?! pic.twitter.com/4vehWoxGTg
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Duke 25, UNC 8
It's a Duke avalanche so far.
No. 2 Blue Devils have made 9 of 13 shots so far and the Tar Heels just can't keep up.
yeah @MaliqBrown1 is sooo back pic.twitter.com/g3wenL5a05
— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: USC 70, Michigan State 64
The Spartans drop just their third game of the season and USC picks up its biggest win yet to improve to 13-8.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Cooper Flagg, Duke off and running
Flagg already has 6 points, 4 assists and 2 steals at the Blue Devils open up a 15-6 lead over UNC at the first TV timeout.
COOP 🔒
SION 🪣 pic.twitter.com/J5aeN96f3m
— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Electric atmosphere at Duke
As expected, the Cameron Crazies are in full throat.
Away we go on ESPN. Cameron is electric, as always. pic.twitter.com/2ZhLhIFkYz
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Duke-UNC tips off
We're underway at Cameron Indoor and Duke is on the board with a bucket in the first 15 seconds.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Baylor 81, Kansas 70
The Bears trailed by 21 points in the first half and came all the way back to deliver Kansas its biggest blown lead ever. What a win for Baylor.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Bears add to lead
Barring a late collapse, Baylor looks like it's going to win this conference matchup with Kansas. The Bears are up 9 and we're under the 2-minute mark.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Baylor takes the lead!
Robert Wright has started to take this game over and the Bears have their first lead after a 3-pointer from Jalen Celestine.
There's just 3:29 left now.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Baylor still hanging around
Kansas found its footing after the Baylor rally, but the Jayhawks haven't been able to put the Bears away as the game ticks inside the 5-minute mark.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Is a Baylor comeback on?
Meanwhile, Baylor has been on an absolute tear out of halftime and is down just four points with 14:38 left in the game. It's taken a 19-4 run for the Bears to pull back into the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: USC 35, MSU 32
Well the Trojans started off hot and took a 22-7 lead early before the Spartans stemmed the tide. MSU's bench has accounted for 20 of its 32 points.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Scoreboard update
The current slate of games isn't too riveting, but there are a couple potential upsets in play.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kansas throttling Baylor
Meanwhile, in Waco, the Jayhawks are in complete control early. Hunter Dickinson has 10 early points and Kansas is up 32-15 with over 4 minutes left in the first half.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Auburn 92, Ole Miss 82
The Tigers are still undefeated in SEC play and are now 20-1 on the season. What an impressive road win for Auburn; Bruce Pearl's team has now won 13 straight games.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: K-State 80, Iowa State 61
The Cyclones couldn't pull off the comeback and drop their second straight game to fall to 17-4.
Kansas State snaps No. 3 Iowa State's 29-game home winning streak. The consecutive losses could potentially drop them out of the Top 10.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Auburn holding strong
The Tigers are up 6 despite a late charge from the Rebels to make things interesting.
There's just 1:26 left in the game and Ole Miss is playing the fouling game now to extend it.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
K-State handling Iowa State
The No. 3 Cyclones may be looking at their second straight loss. After falling to Arizona on Monday, the Cyclones are struggling late at home against the Wildcats. They're down double digits with 5 minutes left in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Auburn surges ahead
Ole Miss had made it a one-possession game and could've tied things up, but the Tigers have regained their footing and lead by 8 with 6 minutes left.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ole Miss keeping it close
We are back for the second half in Oxford and the Rebels are still hanging around as the game ticks down toward the 12-minute mark.
Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla is 7-for-10 with 18 points to lead all scorers.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Arizona's Caleb Love, ASU's BJ Freeman ejected after skirmish
Love and Freeman were ejected during the final minute of Saturday's game. Replays showed Freeman headbutted Love and they were both ejected during Arizona's 81-72 win.
Arizona's Caleb Love and Arizona State's BJ Freeman were ejected during the final minute of Saturday's game.
Love was initially the only one ejected, but after replays showed Freeman headbutted Love, Freeman was ejected as well. pic.twitter.com/x5BuwSrKxI
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 1, 2025
Bobby Hurley then pulled his team off the court and didn't shake Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd's hand. It could've been to avoid further issues between the teams.
Bobby Hurley pulls his team off the court and doesn’t shake hands with Tommy Lloyd 😳 pic.twitter.com/Xox4mVuYoy
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Auburn 41, Ole Miss 34
The Tigers finished the half strong with Denver Jones and Johni Broome hitting 3-pointers to give them a 7-point lead. The duo have 13 points each.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Missouri 88, Mississippi State 61
In another SEC clash of ranked teams, the Tigers just destroyed the Bulldogs in Starkville in a game that was never close. Caleb Grill led the way for Mizzou with 20 points; MSU's Josh Hubbard scored a game-high 24.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
As the first half winds down in Oxford, Ole Miss is keeping pace with Auburn. These are 2 of 10 SEC teams that are ranked as we head into February, and they've played a pretty even game thus far.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Arizona, ASU battling in the desert
In a game that's had no shortage of highlights, the Wildcats and Sun Devils are trading monster dunks.
KJ LEWIS HAMMER JAM🔨
📺 @cbssportscbb
🔗 https://t.co/fMls7zpFmA pic.twitter.com/DgpMrYdcA3
— Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 1, 2025
THAT'S A MAN'S JAM!
Jayden Quaintance with a POSTER! 😱 pic.twitter.com/y5maleGsNS
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
St. John's tops Providence on late jumper!
The Red Storm hold on for the Big East win on a short jumper by Kadary Richmond with seconds left! It comes after Providence stormed back from a 52-34 deficit with 10 minutes left.
St. John's has now won 14 of its last 15 games.
KADARY RICHMOND WINS IT IN THE GARDEN 🚨
WHAT A GAME. @StJohnsBBall
(via @CBSSportsCBB)pic.twitter.com/tdYZacVWGv
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Auburn, Ole Miss trading blows early
The Tigers started off hot and have a 17-14 lead as the SEC clash creeps toward the halfway point in the first half. Auburn has four 3-pointers but has also turned the ball over six times already.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Tennessee 64, Florida 44
Less than a month after Florida delivered a beatdown on Tennessee in Gainesville, the Vols now return the favor by handling the Gators in Knoxville. Chaz Lanier leads the way with 19 points for the Vols.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Vols putting on a clinic
This sequence pretty well sums up the second half in Knoxville. Tennessee's defense forces a Florida mistake —> UT ball movement on the break leaves Florida grasping at straws.
Vols up 18 with 3:30 left.
THE BALL MOVEMENT 😳 @Vol_Hoops
(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/mRTa7m5txz
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Missouri 45, Miss State 31
The Tigers are taking care of business so far in Starkville. Caleb Grill is leading the team at halftime with 12 points off four 3-pointers. MSU's Josh Hubbard has 13 points.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Mizzou's Grill hits from DEEP
Meanwhile, Missouri's Caleb Grill just pulled up from the logo:
OH MY, LOGO GRILL!!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/6VcmCZhc8d
— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Tennessee pulling away!
The Vols' lead is now up to 19 after a flurry from the home team. They are feeding off the crowd at this point and the Gators are flailing.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Florida down 13 with 10 minutes left
The Gators are still struggling to get much going offensively against the scrappy Vols' D. They're just 10-for-41 from the field and an abysmal 2-for-19 from 3-point range.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
St. John's, Providence locked in a battle
Elsewhere, Providence is hanging around with No. 15 St. John's in a rough-and-tumble Big East showdown.
JABRI ABDUR-RAHIM FROM DEEP + THE FOUL.@PCFriarsmbb gets the four-point play. pic.twitter.com/NF2p4HNBMD
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Vols still in control
Tennessee has made a concerted effort to get the ball down low and it's working. Half of the Vols' 40 points have come in the paint and another 8 have come at the free throw line.
They're up by 10 and we're at the 14-minute mark in the second half.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Vols on a 9-0 run
Florida's shooting struggles haven't abated, but Tennessee has come out of the break more organized and the Vols are getting easy buckets.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Walter Clayton returns for Florida
We are back for the second half and the Gators have some good news on Walter Clayton Jr.
Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. will start the second half after leaving with an injury in the first. Good news for the Gators.
— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Tennessee 24, Florida 21
Well it hasn't exactly been a thriller so far. Points have been hard to come by as both teams are under 30% from the field.
Florida had eight first-half turnovers and its best player, Walter Clayton Jr., had to be carried to the locker room with a minute left in the half. He was leading all players in scoring with 10 points when he went down with the injury.
Down two starters, Tennessee is leading Florida at halftime the only way it can: with ruthless defense. Vols up 24-21 in a rock fight supreme. (Gators' leading scorer, Walter Clayton, was injured late in the half.)
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Offenses struggling early
There are just a couple minutes left until halftime and the pace has slowed to a crawl. The Gators have a 19-16 lead, but both teams have been cold as ice and a bit sloppy with the ball in the first half.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Vols hanging tough early
Despite missing those 2 starters, the Vols just took their first lead of the game, 14-13, with just over 7 minutes to go in the first half.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Tennessee down 2 starters today
The Vols lost the first meeting between these two teams by 30 points and are without two starters today. Not a great formula.
Two big changes to the Tennessee starting lineup for today's game against Florida: Jordan Gainey in for the injured Zakai Zeigler, while Darlinstone Dubar is in place of Igor Milicic -- who is reportedly battling an illness.
— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Duke student hits half-court shot for $19,000!
What a great way to start the day for Duke fan Raphael Lee:
$19K HALF-COURT SHOT 💰
Duke student Raphael Lee made it look easy 🎯 pic.twitter.com/imwX8kJdfe
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We'll be monitoring Florida-Tennessee here in the early window as the SEC clash of top-10 teams takes center stage.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Good morning folks and welcome to our live tracker for today's college basketball action!