Duke vs Kansas live updates from unlikely battle of college football unbeatens

Two titans on the hardwood, both Final Four participants last April who have nine NCAA basketball tournament championships between them, Kansas and Duke play an intriguing early season football game on Saturday.

Duke has won five games, combined, over the last two seasons. Kansas hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009.

Yet they are both 3-0 as second-year Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold and first-year Blue Devils coach Mike Elko have their teams playing well thus far.

Favored by a touchdown, Kansas is playing at home before a sold-out crowd for just the second in 13 years.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

