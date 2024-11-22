Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils will take on the Arizona Wildcats this Friday night, here's how to watch. (Lance King/Getty Images)

The 3-1 Duke University Blue Devils will head out west this week to play the 2-1 Arizona Wildcats in Tuscon this Friday night. The last time the two teams played, back in November 2023, the Wildcats defeated the Blue Devils 78-73. Both teams have received an infusion of new talent since then, with Duke freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel now on the roster, and Arizona bringing in freshman Carter Bryant and transfers Tobe Awaka, Trey Townsend and Anthony Dell’Orso. Both teams are dominating their conferences at the moment, so this week's game will feature plenty of new faces amid an old rivalry.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's Duke vs. Arizona game, plus how to watch every NCAAB game this season.

How to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. Arizona Wildcats game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 22

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV and more

Where to watch the Duke vs. Arizona game on TV tonight:

You can watch coverage of the Duke vs. Arizona game starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Where to watch the Duke vs. Arizona game without cable:

The Duke vs. Arizona game on ESPN2 is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Sling.

2024 NCAAB Week 3 Schedule:

ESPN has a full rundown of the schedule for Week 3 of the college basketball season with channels for both the women and men.

How to watch college basketball games in 2024:

NCAA basketball games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA basketball season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

Every way to watch NCAA Basketball games this season: