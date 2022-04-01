Like Duke, UNC, Hurricanes want to keep on winning, stay hot for Stanley Cup playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes players and coaches, being sports fans, have their NCAA Tournament and Final Four favorites.

Rookie forward Seth Jarvis and his family are longstanding Duke fans. Center Vincent Trocheck said he’s pulling for Duke, smiling and saying, “We’ve got a lot of guys in this locker room who like UNC, so I can’t join them.”

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour has tried to stay diplomatically neutral, noting the Duke-Carolina game Saturday in the Final Four is a special moment for the state and saying the good thing was that one team will have a chance to “play for it all” — the national title on Monday.

The Hurricanes would like to play for it all before their season’s over. For now, they have 14 games remaining before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin and will be on the ice Saturday night at PNC Arena, hosting the Minnesota Wild, while so many are focused on New Orleans and that other game.

With a 45-15-8 record, 98 points and their first-place standing in the Metropolitan Division, the Canes’ top priority at this point is to reach the finish line of the regular season with a healthy team while piling up as many wins and points as possible. They’ve had forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi go down with an injury on Monday, but he should return in a few weeks, Brind’Amour said.

What to play for?

“In the back of everybody’s head we know what our main goal is,” defenseman Tony DeAngelo said Thursday after the Canes’ 4-0 win over Montreal. “But we take it a step at a time. I think there’s still a little bit to play for here. There’s home ice to play for. There’s the Presidents’ Trophy to play for.

“You’ve got to find meaning in the games. And also sharpen our game, too. No matter what seed we want to finish or whatever, we need to be ready to go and be 100 percent.”

The Canes have never won the Presidents’ Trophy, given annually to the NHL team with the most points in the regular season. Through Thursday’s games, that was the Colorado Avalanche with 102 points.

Story continues

The Chicago Blackhawks in 2012-13 were the last Presidents’ Trophy winner to take the Stanley Cup. Since the award began in 1986, just eight teams have won both Presidents’ Trophy and the Cup.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Aour talks to the team during a timeout in the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Seeding can matter — to a certain extent. The Canes would like to have the home-ice advantage in the playoffs. Canes management certainly would like it.

Carolina made it past the Washington Capitals in a Game 7 on the road in 2019 and twice won Games 7s on the road in the 2009 playoffs, at New Jersey and Boston.

But that’s the hard road to take. In winning the 2006 Stanley Cup, the Canes benefited from Game 7’s at home against Buffalo in the Eastern Conference final and then Edmonton in the Cup final. Against the OIlers, Canes fans stood from start to finish in the last game.

“But this year the seedings may not matter that much,” Brind’Amour said, noting the strength among the Eastern teams that will qualify for the playoffs.

And, oh by the way, Brind’Amour did finally pick a winner for Saturday’s Final Four basketball showdown in New Orleans.

“Duke,” he said.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Minnesota Wild

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh.

TV/RADIO: Bally Sports South, WCMC-99.9 FM.