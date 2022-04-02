In the Duke-UNC Final Four matchup, which fanbase has more to lose? Vote in our poll!

Duke and North Carolina have met 257 times on the basketball court.

The Heels lead the series, 142-115.

None of those meetings were as big as their showdown on Saturday night. On college basketball’s biggest stage, the best rivalry in the sport will collide in the Final Four.

It’s the first time the Blue Devils (32-6) and Tar Heels (28-9) have met in the NCAA tournament.

The teams split their regular-season games, with UNC winning in Durham to close out Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career at Cameron. Tar Heels’ fans thought they would have that one to hold over Duke fans forever.

Then the NCAA tournament happened. Now the rubber match will take place at the Superdome in New Orleans. The stakes have never been higher. The aftershocks from this one will be felt for decades.