Duke’s Trevor Keels remains ‘all in’ on NBA draft process. What he said during combine

Steve Wiseman
·4 min read
Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke has a place for Trevor Keels on next season’s roster and in the playing rotation.

The rugged guard, who helped the Blue Devils reach the Final Four last month as a freshman, knows that. But, after going through testing, and meeting with teams at the NBA draft combine this week, he’s still focused on beginning his NBA career.

“I’m just focused on this process,” Keels said Thursday at Wintrust Arena. “Coach (Jon) Scheyer knows that. He’s giving me my space.”

Keels, who measured 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches and 223.8 pounds at the combine this week, said he and Scheyer are in almost daily contact. Earlier this month, Scheyer said he encouraged Keels to go “all-in” on the draft process, even though Keels has kept the option of returning to Duke open.

So the focus of their talks is about the draft process for Keels.

However, Keels has until 11:59 p.m. June 1 to withdraw from the draft and return to Duke. He’s projected as either a late first-round or second-round pick by draft analysts.

Keels said Scheyer supports him chasing his NBA goal, and that’s helped him.

“He knows this has always been my dream,” Keels said. “I can attack it. They believe in me so, you know, I’m all in right now. When it’s time to make a decision, I will make a decision. Right now, I’m just focused on trying to compete at a high level.”

Keels said he’s yet to have any personal workouts for NBA teams.

He started 26 games for Duke, while coming off the bench and playing in 10 other games. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while making 41.9% of his shots, including 31.9% of his 3-pointers.

Keels opted against going through the various shooting drills NBA officials put combine participants through on Wednesday. He did go through strength and agility testing, and his results were not strong compared to other players who participated.

Keels’ maximum vertical leap of 31 inches, for example, was better than only six other participants, and well behind Tennessee 6-foot freshman guard Kennedy Chandler’s top leap of 41.5 inches.

In the shuttle run, a drill designed to show speed and change of direction, Keels’ time was 3.32 seconds. Australian point guard Dyson Daniels turned in the top time at 2.81 seconds. Only two players, Gonzaga 6-7 forward Julian Strawther and Purdue 6-10 center Trevion Williams, had slower times than Keels.

His 3/4 court sprint time of 3.27 seconds tied him for 28th place, well behind Michigan State guard Max Christie’s top time of 3.07 seconds.

Still, Keels believes he’s built for the NBA game given what he showed at Duke this season and how his body is built.

“The NBA is very physical,” Keels said. “You’ve got a bunch of grown men out there. I think my game can really translate there. I’m strong, even though I’m 18 I think I’ve shown I can hold my own out there.”

Duke, meanwhile, is returning just one of its top eight players from last season in 6-2 junior guard Jeremy Roach. The Blue Devils have six incoming freshmen players who make up the nation’s No. 1-rated recruiting class, and have already added two college transfers.

Duke hosted another possible transfer, former Northern Iowa guard AJ Green, on a campus visit Wednesday.

Still, there’s room for Keels.

Roach and Keels were high school teammates who won a state championship together in Virginia. They helped Duke go 32-7 to win the ACC regular-season championship and reach the Final Four last season.

But will they be around for another season? Keels doesn’t know yet. He’s still gathering feedback from NBA teams. What he hears will help him decide.

“Whatever the information is, if I’m comfortable with that information, if I’m happy with that information,” Keels said, “then I’ll make a decision. But right now, I’m just kind of just focusing on what’s happening right now. You can’t really think about that and can’t be one foot in, one foot out. Coach Scheyer knows I’m 100% committed to this right now. I’m not worried about that. He supports me for that.”

Scheyer will be involved when Keels decides his future.

“I love coach Scheyer. Our relationship is unbelievable. I told him that when the time comes, we’ll sit down and have a real conversation and go through everything and make a decision.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.