Duke’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class grows. Tyrese Proctor commits to Jon Scheyer

Duke went abroad to nab its next basketball commitment.

Tyrese Proctor, a point guard out of Australia’s NBA Global Academy, verbally committed to the Blue Devils on Thursday.

Proctor (6-foot-4, 170) picked Duke over Arizona and the G-League.

Proctor, from Canberra, Australia, took an official visit to Durham on Feb. 14, one month after he received an official offer from the Blue Devils.

He’s the fourth class of 2023 commitment to new head coach Jon Scheyer, who took over for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski following Duke’s season-ending loss to North Carolina, 81-77, on April 2 in the Final Four. Proctor joins point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain and power forward Sean Stewart.

The group is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to 247Sports. That follows up Scheyer’s 2022 class, also ranked No. 1. Dating back to 2014, Duke has had the No. 1 class in the nation six times. During that same span, the Blue Devils have had the best class in the ACC nine times.

The 2022 group is led by 7-foot-1 center Dereck Lively II (Norristown, Pa.), who is the third-highest ranked Duke prospect in the 247Sports era, behind R.J. Barrett and Marvin Bagley. Three members of the 2022 group are ranked in the top 25 of all-time Duke prospects, according to 247Sports.

Scheyer and company might not be done yet this week. Five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako (Gladstone, N.J.) is scheduled to make his announcement Friday night. Mgbako, the No. 3 player in the class of 2023, has narrowed his choices to Duke, Kentucky, Memphis and Ohio State. The 247Sports Crystal Bowl indicates there is a 100% chance Mgbako selects the Blue Devils.

Scheyer has taken over head coaching duties from Krzyzewski, who coached at Duke for 42 seasons. The Blue Devils ended the 2022 season in the Final Four, falling to rival North Carolina in the national semifinal.