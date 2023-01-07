Duke of Sussex claims Prince William refused to go on pre-wedding walkabout

Duke of Sussex and the then Duke of Cambridge - Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William initially refused to go on a pre-wedding walkabout with his brother, Prince Harry has claimed.

Even when the then Duke of Cambridge changed his mind, he rejected his younger brother’s pleas to stay the night with him, as they had done for Prince Williams’s own wedding.

The claims are made in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare. Writing about the night before his nuptials, the Duke describes staying at the Coworth Park Hotel, an intimate country residence, with several friends.

He says a number of things had him feeling low, including a now well-documented row between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex over a bridesmaid’s dress, and that his friends asked him where his brother was.

According to Prince Harry, his older brother was meant to spend the evening with him. The duo had done the same seven years earlier when the Prince and Princess of Wales had married, including going on a meet-and-greet walk among the public.

However, Prince William cancelled at the last minute, saying that he had to attend to his wife and children, rebuffing Prince Harry’s attempts at persuasion.

The Duke writes that he wondered whether it was because he had made a friend his best man and not Prince William, or over another row about Harry having a beard during his wedding or the dress argument.

“Was he resentful that he wasn’t my best man? That I’d asked my old friend Charlie? (The Palace had published that Willy was my best man like I had been Kate and he got married).”

The two allegedly debated why Prince Harry was even bothering to go and meet the public, with Prince Harry writing that his brother told him: “you don’t have to do everything [the press office] tells you to”.

At this point, the Duke claims, he realised he was mistaken to think that his bond with his brother was more important than any rows.

Prince William, writes Prince Harry, changed his mind shortly after a meeting with the late Queen and the two did go on a walkabout outside King Edward Gate in Windsor.

At this point, Prince Harry invited his brother for dinner and tried to convince him to stay the night with him. While the Duke of Cambridge agreed to come for dinner, he insisted that he had to return home to his children.