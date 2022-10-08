Duke struggles on offense and with injuries in 23-20 OT ACC road loss to Georgia Tech

Steve Wiseman
·4 min read
Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Beat up by injuries on both sides of the ball, Duke got a spark from its special teams, a gutsy drive in the final seconds of regulation before falling short in overtime Saturday.

After tying the game in the final seconds of regulation, Duke saw Charlie Ham’s 52-yard field goal attempt sail wide right in overtime allowing Georgia Tech to beat the Blue Devils, 23-20, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Duke (4-2, 1-1 ACC) rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter, tying the game with eight seconds left in regulation on Riley Leonard’s touchdown pass to Nicky Dalmolin, Georgia Tech scored on a 37-yard Gavin Stewart field goal on its first possession of overtime lead to 27-24.

The Blue Devils appeared to move inside the Georgia Tech 10 when Leonard completed a pass to Sahmir Hagans on third-and-4 from the 19. But an offensive pass interference penalty on wide receiver Jontavis Robertson pushed Duke back to the 34.

After an incomplete pass, Ham’s long field goal try had the distance but was off target.

Trailing 20-6 midway through the fourth quarter, Duke finally found the end zone when Hagans returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown with 5:55 to play.

The Blue Devils defense, despite playing without starting linebacker Shaka Heyward (ejection), stopped Georgia Tech on its final two possessions of regulation.

After the second one, Duke quarterback Riley Leonard engineered an 80-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts to connect with Dalmolin to tie the game.

Duke was helped on that late touchdown drive by three Georgia Tech penalties -- roughing the passers, personal foul for hands to the face and a pass interference.

The late rally gave Duke a chance on a day its offense wasn’t at its best as it was beaten up with injuries.

Duke started the game without its leading rusher, running back Jaylen Coleman (lower body injury). Along the way, the Blue Devils lost two more starting players on offense in starting left guard Maurice McIntyre (lower body) and wide receiver Jalon Calhoun (upper body). Another running back, Jordan Waters was injured and left the game in the fourth quarter.

That made the task of beating the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC), though they are playing under an interim head coach, too difficult for Duke .

Instead, Georgia Tech won its second consecutive game with Brent Key coaching them following Geoff Collins’ firing.

Quarterback Jeff Sims paced Georgia Tech’s offense. In his third season as a starter, Sims fired a pair of touchdown passes staking his team to a 17-3 lead in the third quarter.

For the game, Sims completed 23 of 34 passes for 227 yards. He also rushed 17 times to gain 95 yards as Georgia Tech ran for 180 yards.

With three starters unavailable, Duke’s offense turned in its lowest output of the season. The Blue Devils managed a season-low 278 total yards. Duke entered the game averaging 35 points and 444.2 yards of offense per game.

Leonard completed 20 of 42 passes for a measly 136 yards. Without Coleman and with Jordan Waters leaving the game with an injury in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils gained only 142 rushing yards.

The Blue Devils converted just 6 of 17 third downs.

For just the second time in six games this season, Duke fell behind in the first half. Georgia Tech took a 3-0 lead on Gavin Stewart’s 22-yard field goal in the first quarter and pushed its lead to 10-0 when Sims fired an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nate McCollum in the second quarter.

Duke added a Charlie Ham field goal, from 45 yards out with 2:03 left in the second quarter, to trail 10-3 at halftime.

The score, though, was only part of the bad news as McIntyre and Calhoun didn’t make it to halftime.

The situation grew worse late in the first half when Heyward was ejected on Georgia Tech’s final possession of the first half. Heyward hit Sims high as the Yellow Jackets quarterback started his slide on a running play. The officials’ replay review confirmed the Duke linebacker targeted Sims with a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Duke was already playing without linebacker Tre Freeman, who started last week’s 38-17 win over Virginia, due to a lower body injury. Freeman is expected to miss multiple games.

A lower body injury has limited another Duke linebacker Dorian Mausi, the last month. He missed two of the last four games and didn’t start at Georgia Tech. But he did play in reserve role.

Latest Stories

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tommy Nield rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. Bethel-Thompson hit Nield on a 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 to put Toronto ahead 23-20. B.C.'s Sean Whyte appeared poised to tie the CFL contest but his 41-yard field goal attempt with 1:30 remaining hit the left upright. B.C. quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. began the fourth-quarter fireworks with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Keon

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays wild card game against Mariners

    TORONTO — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Mariners. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford. The Blue Jays outfielder raced forward from centre field to try and make a catch on the play as Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette ran toward him. As Springer dove forward it appeared he clipped Bichette and then hit his head hard on the Rogers

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to