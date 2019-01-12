Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Eye Poke During Florida State Game

Duke star freshman Zion Williamson did not return to the second half of his team's game against the Florida State after sustaining an eye injury late in the first half.

Williamson was accidentally poked in the eye just before halftime on Saturday. The freshman phenom exited the game after the poke.

Williamson returned to the bench but did not play in the second half after suffering the injury.

Zion Williamson hasn't played in the second half (yet) against Florida State after he got poked in the eye just before halftime. pic.twitter.com/aZJSCQBtig — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 12, 2019

Williamson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Duke.

The Blue Devils held off the Seminoles to improve to 14–1 on the season after a game-winning three from Cam Reddish in Tallahassee.