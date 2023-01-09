Duke to speak to Michael Strahan ahead of Spare release

The Duke of Sussex talks about his memoir Spare with Michael Strahan of Good Morning America

The Duke of Sussex is due to speak to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir Spare on Tuesday.

Prince Harry is taking part in the interview, conducted by former NFL player Michael Strahan, after conducting two interviews with CNN and ITV on Sunday evening.

The second US interview is likely to heap yet further anguish on the Royal family.

Last night Harry accused the Prince and Princess of Wales of “stereotyping” his wife, Meghan, as a “divorced biracial American actress”.

He described the Queen Consort as "the villain" and says her willingness to forge relationships with the British press made her "dangerous".

Ten things we learnt from Prince Harry's Spare interviews

Prince Harry has made further accusations against the Royal family in two television interviews about his new memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to ITV's Tom Bradby on Sunday and CBS's Anderson Cooper early on Monday morning to discuss the revelations made in the book, including that he was physically assaulted by his brother, the Prince of Wales, and that he tried drugs including cocaine and cannabis as a teenager.

In the interviews, Prince Harry delved even further into his personal struggles, further accusing Prince William and the Princess of Wales of stereotyping the Duchess of Sussex. He also accused the Queen Consort of leaking stories to the press.

Prince Harry's first two interviews promoting his book Spare aired on Sunday.

Here is a recap of what happened:

The Telegraph's live coverage of the Duke of Sussex's interview with Michael Strahan over his new memoir Spare.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news and reaction throughout the day.