Duke Remains at No. 1 in Latest AP Poll, Kentucky Rises to No. 13
NEW YORK — Duke remains atop the AP top 25 poll with few major changes after a light Christmas week schedule of games.
The Blue Devils earned 35 of 64 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week and fourth week this season, while the top 12 remained in unchanged in the latest poll on Monday.
Second-ranked Michigan earned nine first-place votes, while No. 3 Tennessee earned 12. Fourth-ranked Virginia and fifth-ranked Kansas each earned four votes to round out the poll's top tier.
Kentucky was the highest-ranked climber, rising three spots to No. 13.
No. 22 Wisconsin fell seven spots after losing to Western Kentucky, while Arizona State fell out after losing to Princeton. Nebraska was the lone addition at No. 24, though the Cornhuskers were ranked twice earlier this month.
1. Duke (35)
2. Michigan (9)
3. Tennessee (12)
4. Virginia (4)
5. Kansas (4)
6. Nevada
7. Gonzaga
8. Michigan State
9. Florida State
10. Virginia Tech
11. Texas Tech
12. Auburn
13. Kentucky
14. Ohio State
15. North Carolina
16. Marquette
17. Mississippi State
18. NC State
19. Houston
20. Buffalo
21. Indiana
22. Wisconsin
23. Oklahoma
24. Nebraska
25. Iowa
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 116, Kansas State 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa St. 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, St. John's 1, North Texas 1