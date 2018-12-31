Duke Remains at No. 1 in Latest AP Poll, Kentucky Rises to No. 13

NEW YORK — Duke remains atop the AP top 25 poll with few major changes after a light Christmas week schedule of games.

The Blue Devils earned 35 of 64 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week and fourth week this season, while the top 12 remained in unchanged in the latest poll on Monday.

Second-ranked Michigan earned nine first-place votes, while No. 3 Tennessee earned 12. Fourth-ranked Virginia and fifth-ranked Kansas each earned four votes to round out the poll's top tier.

Kentucky was the highest-ranked climber, rising three spots to No. 13.

No. 22 Wisconsin fell seven spots after losing to Western Kentucky, while Arizona State fell out after losing to Princeton. Nebraska was the lone addition at No. 24, though the Cornhuskers were ranked twice earlier this month.

1. Duke (35)

2. Michigan (9)

3. Tennessee (12)

4. Virginia (4)

5. Kansas (4)

6. Nevada

7. Gonzaga

8. Michigan State

9. Florida State

10. Virginia Tech

11. Texas Tech

12. Auburn

13. Kentucky

14. Ohio State

15. North Carolina

16. Marquette

17. Mississippi State

18. NC State

19. Houston

20. Buffalo

21. Indiana

22. Wisconsin

23. Oklahoma

24. Nebraska

25. Iowa

















































Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 116, Kansas State 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa St. 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, St. John's 1, North Texas 1