Duke Realty Corporation's (NYSE:DRE) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already know that Duke Realty's (NYSE:DRE) stock increased by 7.1% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Duke Realty's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Duke Realty is:

7.4% = US$376m ÷ US$5.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Duke Realty's Earnings Growth And 7.4% ROE

At first glance, Duke Realty's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 5.0% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 16% seen over the past five years by Duke Realty. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

We then performed a comparison between Duke Realty's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is Duke Realty Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Duke Realty has a high three-year median payout ratio of 61%. This means that it has only 39% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Besides, Duke Realty has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 58%. Still, forecasts suggest that Duke Realty's future ROE will drop to 4.5% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

