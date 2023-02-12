Duke players, coach Jon Scheyer want ‘clarity’ on final play of regulation at Virginia

At worst, Kyle Filipowski and his Duke teammates thought he’d be going to the free throw line with less than a second left and a chance to knock off No. 8 Virginia.

Game officials Lee Cassell, Jeffrey Anderson and Tim Clougherty, after looking at replay review, decided that wouldn’t be the case and the Blue Devils and Cavaliers headed to overtime.

In the extra period, the Cavaliers got the better of Duke and posted a 69-62 ACC basketball win.

Despondent after letting an upset get away, the Blue Devils were mostly unsure about how a foul that was whistled as time expired disappeared with replay.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer included himself among the befuddled.

“They told me, after the fact, that the call was made after the buzzer,” Scheyer said. “And you can see the ball left his hands before point zero. So I don’t know exactly what the rule is. You know, I would like to get some clarification.”

The game officials had departed the arena when a pool reporter sought to question them about their decision.

The play unfolded with 1.2 seconds left and the score tied at 58. Duke had possession, inbounding the ball from the sideline.

Tyrese Proctor was tasked with passing the ball. He waited for his four teammates to run through their play before the 7-foot Filipowski broke free in front of him on a backdoor cut. Proctor pushed a bounce pass toward Filipowski, who gathered the ball as he moved to the rim with what appeared to be a clear lane to the basket.

As he leaped with the ball attempting to dunk it, Virginia’s Reece Beekman blocked it and his teammate, Ryan Dunn, also leaped over the top from behind to block the ball.

Clougherty, the official positioned on the baseline, signaled a foul. He immediately walked toward Anderson, who indicated they would be going to the monitor.

Meanwhile, Filipowski was flat on his back under the basket. His teammates ran to his aid to help him up and they thought he’d have a chance to put Duke in front at the free throw line.

“I thought it was at least going to be a foul or a goal-tend or something,” Duke guard and team captain Jeremy Roach said.

After the officials looked at replay, they determined no foul occurred and an announcement saying that was made in the arena.

“I don’t know how a call can be taken away,” Scheyer said. “I would just like some clarity. I hate it for our guys.”

Filipowski said he “tried to get it up before the buzzer. But I guess I didn’t.”

It prevented Filipowski from another chance to win a game for Duke at the free throw line in the game’s final seconds.

Back on Jan. 6, at Boston College, his two free throws with 12 seconds left were the final points in Duke’s 65-64 win.

The Blue Devils were confident, even though he hadn’t scored against Virginia, he would have come through on Saturday night.

“I do wish Flip got that opportunity at the end,” Scheyer said.

Proctor was certain he was going to get that chance until the officials ruled otherwise.

“I think everyone thought it was a foul,” Proctor said, “not realizing that the time was off the clock.”

Instead, Duke lost the game in overtime.