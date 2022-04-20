Duke’s Paolo Banchero declares for the NBA draft, where he’s a projected lottery pick

Duke forward Paolo Banchero will enter the 2022 NBA draft and forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility, he announced Wednesday. The 6-foot-10 Seattle native is the second player from the Blue Devils’ Final Four team to turn pro in as many days.

Banchero, the ACC’s Freshman of the Year, was one of the most highly skilled big men in the nation last season. He led the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding with 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and was also second on the team with 3.1 assists per game.

His versatility in being able to score inside or out makes him a highly-coveted prospect. Most mock draft projections have him as the third overall pick behind Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren.

Banchero played a key role in Duke’s march to the Final Four. His game-high 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting — including making three of eight consecutive Duke baskets to close the game — helped defeat Texas Tech 78-73 win in the Sweet 16. He averaged 18.8 points in five NCAA tournament games.

Banchero’s announcement follows Duke sophomore center Mark Williams and it may not be the last of the Blue Devils to declare. Freshman forward A.J. Griffin, junior wing Wendell Moore and freshman guard Trevor Keels are also expected to make their decisions known before Sunday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline to declare for the draft.