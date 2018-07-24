Duke to open against San Diego State at Maui Invitational

The Associated Press
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks during a news conference at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Duke faces Syracuse in a regional semifinal on Friday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) -- Five-time Maui Invitational champion Duke will open against San Diego State in the quarterfinals of this year's bracket, with a potential showdown against Arizona or Gonzaga in the title game.

This year's tournament, Nov. 19-21 at the Lahaina Civic Center, also includes Xavier, Auburn, Iowa State and Illinois.

Arizona opens with Iowa State and Gonzaga faces Illinois in the bracket's lower half. Auburn and Illinois play the opening game.

Duke is 16-0 in Maui, joining Syracuse as the only undefeated teams in tournament history. The Blue Devils won their last Maui title in 2011.

Arizona is a two-time Maui champion and Gonzaga and Illinois both have won titles. Xavier is making its first Maui appearance.

