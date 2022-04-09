Duke, Jon Scheyer nab another top 2023 recruit as MacKenzie Mgbako chooses Blue Devils

In two days, Jon Scheyer added two pieces to his 2023 class.

On Thursday it was a verbal commitment from point guard Tyrese Proctor. Friday, Scheyer got a verbal from New Jersey small forward MacKenzie Mgbako.

With the additions of Proctor and Mgbako, Duke has five verbal commitments to the class of 2023. Mgbako and Proctor join point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain and power forward Sean Stewart.

Mgbako (6’8, 200) is a five-star forward out of Gill St. Bernard School in Gladstone, NJ. As a junior he averaged 19.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. He’s the No. 2 player in New Jersey, the No. 1 small forward in the nation and the No. 3 overall player, all according to 247Sports.

Mgbako picked Duke over Kentucky, Memphis and Ohio State.

Scheyer’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to 247Sports. That follows up Scheyer’s 2022 class, also ranked No. 1. Dating back to 2014, Duke has had the No. 1 class in the nation six times. During that same span they’ve had the best class in the ACC nine times.

The 2022 group is led by 7-foot-1 center Dereck Lively II (Norristown, PA.) who is the third-highest ranked Duke prospect in the 247Sports era, behind R.J. Barrett and Marvin Bagley. Three members of the 2022 group are ranked in the top 25 of all-time Duke prospects, according to 247Sports.

Of the eight players in the class of 2023 with official offers from Duke, five have committed.