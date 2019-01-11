Duke Fans Had to Take a Ridiculously Hard Quiz to Get Into Krzyzewskiville

Duke fans hoping to see Zion Williamson dunk all over North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium will have to prove they really care about the Blue Devils.

Due to overwhelming demand for spots in Krzyzewskiville, the tent city outside the arena where fans camp out for tickets to the game, organizers have been forced to allot some spots in line by administering a quiz on this year’s Duke team.

One of the conditions laid out in Krzyzewskiville’s 43-page policy manual is that more than 80 tents (each with 12 people) sign up in the first 24 hours to participate in the campout, the first 70 spots in line will be awarded to the groups who perform best on a trivia quiz. According to the Duke Chronicle, more than 150 tents signed up in the first hour that registration was open on Jan. 3, including 91 in the first four seconds of the sign-up period.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a result, over 1,800 students (which the Chronicle points out is more than 25% of the school’s undergraduate population) took the test on Thursday night.

The Chronicle got its hands on a copy of the whole test and, holy cow, it’s a tough one. The very first question asks you to name all 15 members of the current Duke roster, plus their jersey number, position and hometown. If you don’t know that senior walk-on Brennan Besser is from Chicago and wears No. 53 under the shooting shirt he wears on the bench, you could be out of luck.

Other questions are a little easier, asking to name the Blue Devils’ leaders in points, assists and rebounds per game and give the number rounded to the nearest integer.

The real doozies are saved for the very end of the quiz, in the “miscellaneous” section. Like this one: “Two players sat out during our tour through Canada. Which two players?”

Story continues

But wait, there’s more. This quiz was only to determine which groups get a spot in line. A second quiz is administered to determine the order of the line.

After all that, 840 lucky students will be in position to get the best seats in the house for the Feb. 20 game against the Tar Heels. They just better hope the flu doesn’t spread through the camp like last year.