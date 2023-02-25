Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover sold at auction for more than £120,000

Prince Philip's Land Rover Defender goes under the hammer - Silverstone Auctions/PA

A Land Rover that previously belonged to Prince Philip has sold at auction for more than £120,000.

The Land Rover Defender, originally owned by the Duke of Edinburgh, went under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions - a specialist classic car auction house.

The vehicle was custom built to the individual specifications of Prince Philip - who was well known for his passion for Land Rovers.

It sold for a total of £123,750 including the buyer’s premium. The original guide price had been £50,000-£70,000.

The car has a Keswick Green finish with black cloth interior and is fitted with Land Rover seat covers.

It also comes with heated seats and a mileage of just 15,623.

The Land Rover is also believed to have been given Prince Philip’s personal registration OXR 2 while it was in his possession.

The sale of the Land Rover is set to be accompanied with a history file with correspondence between Prince Philip’s head chauffeur David Key and George Hassall, Jaguar Land Rover’s director of royal and diplomatic affairs.

A long-time Land Rover enthusiast, Prince Philip, who died in 2021, had a custom built Land Rover Defender TD5 130 carry his coffin at his funeral.

He reportedly worked perfecting the hearse for over a decade, including its open top section and military green paint job.