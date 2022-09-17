Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited to state reception in error

Victoria Ward
·2 min read
The Sussexes pay their respects at the lying in state - Phil Noble/Getty Images
The Sussexes pay their respects at the lying in state - Phil Noble/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to a state reception at Buckingham Palace in error, The Telegraph understands.

The couple received a formal invitation to the event for world leaders and foreign royals early last week and had no reason to believe they were not expected to go.

However, palace aides subsequently declared that only working members of the Royal family would attend, causing notable confusion.

The Sussexes were eventually said to have been informed on Friday night that there had been a mix-up and that they were not actually invited to what has been described as an “official state event”.

Whether or not the message was received appeared in dispute.

However, the couple are not expected to attend.

Personal relationships at all time low

It is thought a mistake may have been made when invitations were sent to the original list of working royals drawn up as part of plans made in advance of the Queen’s death, before the Sussexes moved to the US.

Now that the landscape has shifted, the prospect of the couple standing shoulder to shoulder with the King, Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales as they welcomed heads of state from across the globe appeared, to some, inconceivable.

While all members of the Royal family have determined to put on a united front during the mourning period in honour of the late Queen, personal relationships are understood to be at an all time low.

The palace reception is a formal occasion for all presidents and prime ministers, foreign royals, governors-general and ambassadors who have travelled to London for the funeral on Monday.

Invitees include ambassadors from North Korea and Iran as well as Empress Masako of Japan, who will accompany Emperor Naruhito, despite largely retreating from public view two decades ago.

They will be driven into the gates of Buckingham Palace in the early evening and will be greeted by the King and Queen Consort before mingling in the picture gallery and state apartments.

Despite the grandeur of their surroundings, the hour-long reception will be a muted affair, with guests asked to wear lounge suits or morning dress, with no hats or decorations. Drinks and canapes will be served.

On Saturday evening, Prince Harry joined his brother and seven cousins for a sombre vigil at his grandmother’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

The Prince of Wales stood at the head of the coffin and his brother at the foot.

“At the King’s request, they will both be in uniform,” a palace source had earlier confirmed.

The other grandchildren were dressed in morning coat and dark formal dress with decorations.

After the funeral on Monday, the Sussexes are expected to return to California as soon as possible to be reunited with their children, Archie, two, and Lilibet, one.

