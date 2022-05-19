Harry and Meghan ‘filming ‘at home with the Sussexes’-style docuseries for Netflix’

Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games in The Hague in April (Getty Images for the Invictus Games)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are filming an “at-home” docuseries for Netflix, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have been working with production crews on the show for several months.

US celebrity news site Page Six quoted a producer said to have knowledge of the project, saying that the timing of its release “is still being discussed, things are up in the air”.

The couple struck a deal reportedly worth up to $100million (£81m) to produce content for the streaming giant in 2020.

The Sussexes were followed by Netflix cameras when they went to the Netherlands last month for the Invictus Games - the event for wounded and injured service personnel which Harry launched in 2014.

Heart of Invictus is being made the Sussex’s Archewell Productions company and will be their first for Netflix under the deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appearing onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York in September (REUTERS)

According to Page Six, the couple have allowed cameras into their home in Montecito, California, for the new project.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, moved to California in March 2020 after stepping down from their senior royal roles.

They were accompanied by a film crew on their trip to New York last November to mark Veterans Day.

The couple are set to travel to the UK next month with their children - Archie, 3, and 11-month-old Lilibet - for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Announcing their deal with Netflix last September, the couple said they wanted to create informative and “inspirational family programming”, as well as “powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens”.

They also spoke of their desire to share “impactful content that unlocks action” through Netflix’s “unprecedented reach”.

However earlier this month it was revealed that Netflix has cancelled development of Meghan’s animated series Pearl to cut costs.

It was one of several projects dropped by the streaming giant, which in revealed in April that it had been hit by a fall in subscribers.

The Evening Standard has approached Netflix and representatives of the Sussexes for comment.