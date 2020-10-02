The Duke and Duchess of Sussex call for an end to structural racism

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called for an end to structural racism in a special joint interview to mark the beginning of Black History Month.

“Truth be told – and I was in the UK for a few years until we moved back here – I didn’t realise there was a Black History Month in Britain, and so to have that brought to our attention was really exciting from a standpoint of everything that is going on in the world,” explained Meghan in a video interview with the Evening Standard.

"We must end structural racism in Britain"



Harry and Meghan spoke to @eveningstandard exclusively about their new campaign for Black History Month.



Watch the full video here ⬇️ #BHMNextGenTrailblazers pic.twitter.com/YjjOCEzPWr







— Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) October 1, 2020

“As long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of colour who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers. And for as long as that continues, untapped potential will never get to be realised," said the couple in a piece written for the publication, adding that,“If you are white and British, the world you see often looks just like you.”

“We cannot change history, nor can we edit our past," they concluded. "But we can define our future as one that is inclusive, as one that is equal, and one that is colourful.”

The former royals launched a campaign that celebrates Black British “trailblazers” to champion those making a positive impact on British culture, including disability campaigner Danielle Oreoluwa Jinadu, poet Henry Stone and gal-dem founder Liv Little.

For the interview, Meghan wore her sleekest ensemble yet in a knitted top by Haitian designer Victor Glemaud and a pair of brown leather trousers.

SHOP THE TOP

Glemaud recently founded In the Blk - a network of Black designers and creatives that collaborate to achieve financial independence in the fashion industry. Virgil Abloh, Jason Rembert and Fe Noel are also current members, according to the Business of Fashion.

