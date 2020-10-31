The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their children to Scilly Isles for family staycation

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently enjoyed a low-key family holiday in the Isles of Scilly, reports suggest.

Prince William and Kate chose a modest stone cottage on the islands for a quiet 'staycation' with their three children - George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two.

The breathtakingly beautiful archipelago off the coast of Cornwall is known as the ‘Cornish Caribbean’. Boasting white sand, turquoise waters, rare birds and lush flora and fauna, the Scilly Isles has a relaxed pace that guarantees peace and tranquillity.



The Cambridges reportedly stayed in a four-bedroom home, with locals saying that the royals very much enjoyed the trip, despite the cold weather.



"We hardly noticed at first as they seemed a normal family on holiday intent on keeping themselves to themselves," a holidaymaker who saw the royals last week said. "The place where they were staying was quite modest and certainly not hugely luxurious.



"We couldn't help thinking what the weather might be like in California — but it's much better to be holidaying here in Britain."



View photos Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images More

This is the family's second time visiting the Scillies this year. Prince William and Kate were also spotted cycling and greeting residents there in July of 2020. They also made an official visit there in 2016.

The beach town holds a special place in the Duke of Cambridge's heart. It was a location he frequented with his brother Prince Harry and their parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles when they were young boys.

You Might Also Like