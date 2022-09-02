Duke and Duchess of Cambridge team up with GCHQ to publish spy puzzles for children

Puzzles For Spies book - Puffin/PA

In theory, they already have their lives mapped out ahead of them in the Royal family. But if future king Prince George and his siblings fancy a change in career path, a new children’s book supported by their parents may hold the key.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said they are looking forward to helping their children solve GCHQ’s new Puzzles for Spies, aimed at testing the ingenuity of young readers who aspire to be the next James Bond.



The book, produced by the “brilliant minds” of Britain’s intelligence services, contains brain teasers for children, with the younger royals ready to try their hand.



GCHQ’s share of the advance and royalties for this book, estimated to be at least £20,000 in the first year of sales, will go to the Cambridges' Royal Foundation to support its work on mental health.



Writing a foreword to the book, which follows two puzzle books for adults, William and Kate said: “We are delighted that the brilliant minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book, and that this edition is designed for younger readers.



“Hopefully this might mean we find them easier to solve…!”

Cambridge family - Chris Jackson/PA

Wishing readers “good luck” they said they hoped that parents and children working together on solving the puzzles would also open up conversations about their emotions.

“We look forward to helping our children solve these puzzles, and hope that this book brings friends and families together to start rich conversations,” they said.



“Talking openly about mental health can be the first step in removing stigma, fear and isolation.



“Just like at GCHQ, bringing different perspectives together can often be the key to unlocking a solution you can’t quite find on your own.”



It is not known whether nine-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, have got their pencils on a copy of the book yet.



They are in the process of settling into their new home at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate before school starts next week.

Story continues

Prince's three weeks at GCHQ

The Royal family has close connections with GCHQ. Prince William spent three weeks at its headquarters and with MI5 and MI6 as part of a secret “work experience” to understand how it operates on the ground in 2019.



In the same year, the Queen visited Watergate House, the birthplace of the organisation, to celebrate its centenary.



“As a family, we are no strangers to the vital work of GCHQ,” the Duke and Duchess wrote.



“We have seen first-hand how staff constantly adapt to face new threats, and we remain inspired by how committed staff are to protecting our national security.



“The Covid-19 pandemic presented one of the biggest global challenges in recent history.



“It impacted our ability to go to work, to school, and to socialise in the way we are all accustomed to.



“This affected every one of us and sadly we know the true scale of the pandemic’s impact on the nation’s mental health will not be fully understood for years to come.



“Your support through the purchase of the book will ensure that the Royal Foundation is able to continue its mental health work at a time when that support is needed more than ever before.”



Puzzles for Spies will be published by Puffin and Government Communications Headquarters on Sept 22, 2022.

Discover a discipline

]The publishers described GCHQ as the “spies of the online world” as well as “analysts, linguists, engineers, mathematicians, programmers, codebreakers, and lots more.



“With Puzzles for Spies, the aim is that young readers will discover a discipline or role to match their skills and strengths and see the importance of teamwork and a diverse range of minds in achieving a common goal,” it said.



Two previous books, The GCHQ Puzzle Book and The GCHQ Puzzle Book II, sold half a million copies between them.

In his foreword, Sir Jeremy Fleming, GCHQ director, says: “While problem solving exercises our brains, it is equally important to take care of our minds.



“The work of their Royal Highnesses has helped many people – including children – be more open about mental health. I want to thank them for both their commitment to this cause and their support to GCHQ.”