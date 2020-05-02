The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spotted in Princess Charlotte photo

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have celebrated Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday by releasing new photos of the young royal helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the new images released by Kensington Palace, Charlotte can be seen delivering homemade packages to the elderly and vulnerable near the Cambridge's family home in Norfolk.

Photo credit: Kensington Palace

In one photo, Charlotte is pictured knocking on a resident's door while holding a package of homemade pasta, and royal fans have noticed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's reflection can be seen in the glass panel of the door (via Hello!). Kate can be seen holding her camera as she takes the photo while William stands next to her.

Charlotte joined her parents William and Kate and her brothers Prince George, six, and Prince Louis, two, as they delivered food close to their home of Anmer Hall, on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

The Cambridge family spent several hours making fresh pasta before delivering it. The pictures were taken by Kate in April.

Earlier today, Kensington Palace shared a new photo of Charlotte to thank the public for their warm wishes on her birthday. Charlotte can be seen looking down as she holds a package of pasta in her checked Zara dress.

The Queen also marked the young royal's birthday with some memorable images of Princess Charlotte over the years.

In one of photos, Her Majesty is surrounded by her great-grandchildren with Princess Charlotte sitting on her lap. In another, Charlotte is standing on the steps of St George's Chapel and waving after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

Photo credit: Pool/Max Mumby - Getty Images

Charlotte is also pictured standing next to the Queen as they look at the flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade.

The Royal Family Twitter account reposted a portrait of Charlotte previously shared by Kensington Palace.

They added the message: "A very Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte who is celebrating her 5th birthday today. Princess Charlotte is The Queen’s fifth great-grandchild. To mark the day @KensingtonRoyal have released new photos of Princess Charlotte taken by The Duchess of Cambridge."

