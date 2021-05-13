Kate shoots straight and William blames his shoes on sporty Midlands visit

The Duchess of Cambridge at a an archery session during a visit to The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton, West Midlands. (PA Images)

Prince William has blamed his shoes after attempting some keepy-ups while visiting a youth club in Wolverhampton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a video on social media of them taking part in a few sports with young people at The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone, and added the comment "blaming the shoes" for the prince's football offerings.

The video showed the couple playing ping pong outside and then showed William, in a suit, trying out some football skills.

The royal couple are in the West Midlands where they are making a number of engagements linked to mental health causes and issues.

Their first stop was the youth zone where they also took part in archery and gardening.

Kate, 39, was presented with a gift for her oldest son Prince George, who is seven, of a graffiti style sign with his name.

Todays visit is all about understanding local organisations here in Wolverhampton.



Organisations that are motivating and inspiring young people to transform their lives. #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek



(P.S blaming the shoes for ⚽️ attempts) pic.twitter.com/UK4j3eBfHh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge playing table tennis during a visit to The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton, West Midlands. (PA Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took part in a gardening session. (PA Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a mental health and wellbeing session. (PA Images)

Other videos from the visit showed the couple laughing together as they took part in a gardening session with the young people.

William, 38, recently admitted he was not very good at gardening and said wife Kate was trying to get him into it so that he could do some with his father, Prince Charles.

The couple has long carried out work related to mental health and the duchess in particular has emphasised the importance of being outside for good wellbeing.

She created a garden in 2019 for the Royal Chelsea Flower Show to reflect her love of nature and how it helped her over the years.

The Duchess of Cambridge is presented with a gift for Prince George. (PA Images)

The Duke of Cambridge kicks a football during a session at the centre. (PA images)

On Friday the couple will lead the annual mental health minute, which sees all radio stations across the country united in sharing the same message at once.

At 10.59am, William and Kate will be joined by David Beckham, Dame Shirley Bassey and Charles Dance to encourage the nation to keep talking.

Also featured in the broadcast are musician Anne Marie, chef Jamie Oliver, England footballer Jesse Lingard and actress Joanna Lumley.

The message will support Shout, the 24/7 text message helpline which was developed by William and Kate's Royal Foundation.

William revealed he had been volunteering on the platform last year.

