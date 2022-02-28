The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share support for people of Ukraine

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken out in support of Ukraine.

Prince William and Kate shared a personal message declaring that they "stand with" President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The message is a rare public comment on a political from members of the royal family, who often stick to a constitutional norm to remain neutral, according to Reuters.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future," reads the Tweet, which is signed with the royals' initials, "W & C."

Prince William and Kate met Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace, during the Ukrainian President's two-day official visit to the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan also released a statement last week condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war on Ukraine. The message was posted on their nonprofit Archewell's website, where they've shared their stances on political issues since stepping back from their senior royal roles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also urged world leaders to make their stance clear on the war, stating that they "stand with the people of Ukraine."

"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," the statement read.

