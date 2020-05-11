The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Share Prince George And Princess Charlotte's Special VE Day project

Photo credit: Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge video-called veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day and revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been learning the words to Dame Vera Lynn's 'We'll Meet Again'.

Prince William and Kate told veterans at the Royal British Legion's Mais House Care Home that they have been playing the song every day at home so the young royals can be word-perfect for the national VE Day singalong.

The duchess said: 'The school has sent all the children a challenge, and they're currently learning the lyrics to the song 'We'll Meet Again'. It's been really lovely having that playing every day.'

'We'll Meet Again', referenced by the Queen during her Easter address to the nation about the coronavirus crisis, is a 1939 song made famous by singer Vera Lynn which became an anthem of the Second World War.

The duke and duchess dialled into the care home last week to hear stories from the veterans who served in the Second World War and had vivid VE Day memories.

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

While speaking with James Pyett, who witnessed bombings in London during The Blitz when he was a teenager, Kate disclosed that Prince George has been learning about World War II at school.

'He would be really honoured to come and speak to you, so maybe another time George can have a quick chat with you to hear all your stories as well,' the duchess said.

William and Kate joined veterans virtually for their special VE Day party at Mais House and were greeted by residents and health workers waving flags. They paid tribute to the service of the entire World War II generation — from British, Commonwealth and Allied Forces to evacuees and those who served on the home front.

Photo credit: Kensington Palace

The royal couple also spoke to residents about how they were coping in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Queen gave a poignant VE Day message to the nation to praise the UK's response to the coronavirus pandemic that has filled empty streets with 'love'.



